Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cloud County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Republic by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Republic The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Republic County in north central Kansas Northern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jamestown around 1225 AM CDT. Norway around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Concordia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Norway, KS
County
Cloud County, KS
City
Jamestown, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Concordia, KS
County
Republic County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Norway
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.