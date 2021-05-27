Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cloud; Republic The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Republic County in north central Kansas Northern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jamestown around 1225 AM CDT. Norway around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Concordia. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH