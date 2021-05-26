Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jefferies sounds 'bullish' note for FTSE 100

By Alexander Bueso
ShareCast
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts at Jefferies sounded a confident note on the outlook for London's top-flight index, despite Chinese economic data recently losing "some" of their sparkle. Other headwinds included the peak in the rate of change in money supply growth over the past few weeks and corporate earnings revisions around the world, which had "topped out" for the moment, they said.

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Nominal Gdp#Uk#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks fall on COVID-19 worries; economic data eyed

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped from record highs on Monday, on worries about a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend, while investors eye a slew economic data later this week. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 9.49 points, or 0.29%, to 3,293.35 by 0216 GMT. ** Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia, with Australia's most populous city of Sydney plunging into a lockdown. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix dropped 1.56%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 0.48% and 1.59%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.0 billion won ($76.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Investors are seen taking a wait-and-see stance after KOSPI broke above the 3,300-level ... The focus is on series of economic indicators due later this week and Micron Technology's earnings guidance," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** South Korea's May industrial output data is due on Wednesday, while trade and inflation data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.19%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 109.83. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.468%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.134%. ($1 = 1,130.9700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Performance Contingent on NFP Data

NFP data to offer important information about Fed guidance. Gold is attempting to bounce back from the $100 drop last week but is struggling to get a foot in the door. Friday’s PCE reading saw gold prices turning higher but there is still a lack of momentum for buyers to achieve a meaningful move higher.
Businessmorns.ca

The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
Marketsinvesting.com

FTSE Banks: Lloyds Shares Could Continue To Climb

So far, 2021 has been a good year for US financial shares, including banks. Both the Dow Jones Financials Index and Dow Jones Banks Index are up about 20% and 26% year-to-date, respectively. Similarly, the UK banking sector has shown a strong recovery since the early days of the pandemic....
MarketsBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Extends Gains On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after the Bank of England kept its monetary policy ultra-loose. The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 6 points to 7,116 as higher commodity prices helped lift shares of miners and energy companies. The index rose half a percent the previous day.
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up after solid Wall St session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday, taking their cue from a positive session on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,120. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As a consequence of last night's strong US...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in. Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending. underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead. of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the. euro, gaining 0.1% to...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks upbeat on infrastructure deal, oil dips

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked up on Friday after a strong overnight showing for U.S. and global equities as President Joe Biden secured a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, though oil lost some shine after a strong week. Investors have been looking to an infrastructure agreement...
Stockslplresearch.com

Maintaining Value Overweight | Daily Market Update

Growth has outperformed value handily over recent months, but we still believe that the current environment supports value stocks. We take a look at those fundamental factors, as well as the technical chart later today on the LPL Research blog, available at 12:00 p.m. ET. Daily Insights. U.S. equities point...
Stocksdailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Hanging Around 7000 Again

The FTSE 100 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back the gains to show signs of slight exhaustion. The 7000 level seems to be a focal point of this juncture, which makes sense considering that the figure is a large, round, psychologically significant number, and an area where we have seen a lot of reaction previously.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 marks time ahead of BoE meeting

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 marked time ahead of the Bank of England’s rate decision on Thursday, while GlaxoSmithKline rose on plans to spin off its healthcare arm.
BusinessBusiness Insider

FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement due at 7:00 am ET. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing program at GBP 895 billion. Investors...
Stocksmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Rises With BOE Policy Decision in View

0756 GMT - The FTSE 100 rises 0.3% to 7091 points as traders await the Bank of England's latest policy decision. The BOE announces its decision at 1100 GMT and is widely expected to leave its policies unchanged but investors will be looking for any hints on the timing of reining in stimulus. Deutsche Bank economists say they aren't expecting "big changes" in the central bank's meeting minutes and policy statement, but the "risks are shifting towards a more hawkish Monetary Policy Committee in the very near-term, with economic data tracking slightly better than the BOE expected in May." Meanwhile, Bunzl shares rise 2.5% after the U.K. distribution-and-outsourcing group said it expects higher first-half revenue and maintained its full-year revenue guidance. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)