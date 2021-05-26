Jefferies sounds 'bullish' note for FTSE 100

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped from record highs on Monday, on worries about a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend, while investors eye a slew economic data later this week. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 9.49 points, or 0.29%, to 3,293.35 by 0216 GMT. ** Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in Asia, with Australia's most populous city of Sydney plunging into a lockdown. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix dropped 1.56%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 0.48% and 1.59%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.0 billion won ($76.93 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Investors are seen taking a wait-and-see stance after KOSPI broke above the 3,300-level ... The focus is on series of economic indicators due later this week and Micron Technology's earnings guidance," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** South Korea's May industrial output data is due on Wednesday, while trade and inflation data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.19%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.7 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 109.83. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.468%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.134%. ($1 = 1,130.9700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)