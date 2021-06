Editor’s note: On September 27, 2020 this newspaper published “I cry for the mountains: A legacy lost,” a first-person account by rancher Dave Daley explaining the impact of the North Complex fires (Bear Fire) on his family, his cattle and the mountains he has always considered a part of his family’s legacy (https://www.chicoer.com/2020/09/27/i-cry-for-the-mountains-a-legacy-lost/). It was our most-read article of 2020. When Mr. Daley posted this piece on Facebook, we again reached out to him for permission to publish this, the “next chapter,” in the story that has impacted not only those of us in the north state but all Californians. He graciously gave his consent.