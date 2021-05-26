Cancel
Metal Mining

Alien Metals reports positive results from Elizabeth Hills tailings

By Josh White
ShareCast
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAlien Metals Limited NPV (DI) Minerals exploration and development company Alien Metals updated the market on its exclusivity agreement over the Elizabeth Hills silver tailings project in Western Australia on Wednesday, reporting that initial results from six samples that had been subject to test leaching by ALS Perth were “very encouraging”, returning high levels of silver recovery.

www.sharecast.com
