Alien Metals reports positive results from Elizabeth Hills tailings

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB: MSMGF) is pleased to report the final results from the Q1 2021 Parisien Lake area drill program at its East Bull Lake palladium property (the "Property") located near Sudbury, Ontario. Drilling continued to intersect palladium-dominant mineralization in the Central Parisien Lake Zone, including large step outs to the east of the main area of drilling. Similar palladium-rich mineralization was also intersected in two drill holes located several hundred metres to the south. One of these holes also intersected a pyroxenite-hosted, platinum-dominant style of mineralization - adding to a growing list of PGM-Cu-Ni sulfide mineralization styles discovered on the Property. The Company also completed an eight-hole drill program targeting bulk tonnage nickel sulfide mineralization at its Bannockburn Township property located in the Timmins region of Ontario. Results are pending for those holes.