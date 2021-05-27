Pfizer Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.79.