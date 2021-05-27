Pfizer Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.www.modernreaders.com