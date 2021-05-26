Cancel
Stocks

Broker tips: Croda International, Hill & Smith, MusicMagpie

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs upgraded its stance on shares of Croda International to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’ and hiked its price target to 8,000p from 5,750p as it said the risk/reward was "positively skewed". The bank lifted its FY21/22 estimate for adjusted EBIT by 7%/11% on its "more optimistic" outlook in Consumer Care...

www.sharecast.com
