Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.