Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
Equities research analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.