Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Equities research analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicr#Earnings Per Share#Moving Average#Quarterly Earnings#Average Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Earnings Estimates#Investment Analysts#Vicor Co#Northland Securities#Bws Financial#Needham Company Llc#Sec#Vp Kemble D Morrison#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Marketbeat Com#Vicor Vicor Corporation#Millennium Management Llc#Vicor Daily#State Of Kentucky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

State Auto Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect State Auto Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.10 million and the lowest is $191.50 million. The Macerich posted sales of $178.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 307.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Brinker International reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 289.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.44. Yatsen shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 11,215 shares. YSG has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) PT at $48.17

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. APA posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.