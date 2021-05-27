Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.www.modernreaders.com