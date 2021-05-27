Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Equities research analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report sales of $209.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.