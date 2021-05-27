Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.79.