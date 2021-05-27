Cancel
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

