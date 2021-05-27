Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.www.modernreaders.com