Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Joaquin County, CA

Housing market over the Altamont in high demand as median home prices spike

By Bay City News Service
Posted by 
DanvilleSanRamon.com
DanvilleSanRamon.com
 13 days ago

As the demand for housing grows greater and as more families move out of the Bay Area and into the more affordable San Joaquin Valley, median home prices in neighboring San Joaquin County -- the next stop just east of the Altamont Pass -- are skyrocketing, according to local realtors.

danvillesanramon.com
DanvilleSanRamon.com

DanvilleSanRamon.com

Danville, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the Danville (CA) and San Ramon (CA) area.

 https://www.DanvilleSanRamon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Business
Local
California Real Estate
County
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Median Home Prices#Housing Prices#Market Prices#Market Demand#Altamont#The Altamont Pass#Realtor#Inventory#Homebuilders#Bay Area#Joaquin#Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Researchers argue Bay Area could end homelessness with $11.8B investment

The Bay Area could end its homelessness problem with an $11.8 billion investment, according to a report released Thursday by the Bay Area Council, a business advocacy group. The report calls for one-time investments totaling $9.3 billion and $2.5 billion in annual investments. Authors of the report say the money could come from local, regional, and state sources, including a voter-approved measure that raises $10 billion.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

County remains in orange tier as vaccine rates are relatively high, but so are case numbers

With a week to go until the state likely lifts most COVID-19 public mask mandates, Contra Costa County residents seem ready, having received about 1.3 million vaccine doses. Health officials told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that more than 75% of county residents 12 and over have received at least one dose. Two-thirds of the demographic are fully vaccinated.
PoliticsPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

EBMUD board to consider water, wastewater rate hikes

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 8% rate increase for tap water and wastewater service over the next two years. The agency is proposing a 4% rate hike for both water and wastewater starting on the fiscal year that begins July 1 of this year and another 4% increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.
Oakland, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

PG&E selling SF headquarters; San Ramon satellite to consolidate with new Oakland office

PG&E announced Monday that it has agreed to sale terms for its San Francisco headquarters, opting to move to the edge of Lake Merritt in Oakland. PG&E agreed to sell its headquarters complex, including 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St., for $800 million to Delaware-based Hines Atlas US LP. The utility has been headquartered in San Francisco for more than a century.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Tri-Valley water agencies encourage conservation amid drought emergency

The Tri-Valley's water providers have launched a joint initiative to urge residents throughout the entire region to reduce water consumption by 10%. The valley's water wholesaler Zone 7 Water Agency, along with California Water Service (Cal Water), the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, and Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD), are making the request after Gov. Gavin Newsom included Alameda County in his emergency drought declaration earlier this month.
San Mateo, CASilicon Valley

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
EnvironmentPosted by
DanvilleSanRamon.com

East Bay water officials have eyes on the future

District reps say climate change is a constant factor for all decisions. East Bay Municipal Utility District officials have seen droughts come and go. But they seem to be coming more frequently this century. Climate change is stoking devastating wildfire seasons year after year, drying the state out and just...
Alameda County, CAEast Bay Times

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Marin County, CAPress Democrat

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont facing affordable housing challenge

An increase in housing unit development requirements from the state is prompting the city of Belmont to plan for the significant challenge in its housing element update. “There’s no other crisis like the shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area, and the Peninsula in particular,” Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said.