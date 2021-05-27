Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.