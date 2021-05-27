Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q3 Earnings#Average Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Earnings Estimates#Earnings Forecasts#Target Hospitality#Zacks Investment Research#Northland Securities#Walleye Trading Llc#Citadel Advisors Llc#Jane Street Group Llc#Private Advisor Group Llc#Sawtooth Solutions Llc#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Investment Analysts#Stock#Average Price#Company#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$141.50 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT at $28.86

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 8,425 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,196,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million. A number of research firms recently weighed in on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million. Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.90. Zumiez posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million. BOXL stock remained flat...
Stockstickerreport.com

Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million. A number of research analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million. Shares of Vertex stock...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.57 Average PT from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.