Oppenheimer Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality's Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.