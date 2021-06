Recent data released through the U.S. Census Bureau shows Wabash College graduates out-earning their in-state peers in a variety of majors. In partnership with the Independent Colleges of Indiana, the U.S. Census Bureau released data on the median starting salaries of recent Indiana college graduates by major. The first full cohort of data is available for graduation years 2013-15 and show that Wabash graduates lead in earnings, outpacing fellow graduates at public and private colleges alike.