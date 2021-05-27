Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issued By Truist Securiti
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS.www.modernreaders.com