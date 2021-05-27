Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.