Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.