Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

By Emily Schoerning
 13 days ago

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 161.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.
Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price at $10.13

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.54.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CI Financial worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analysts Set SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT at $28.86

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Northland Securities Boosts EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.25

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “
TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.
Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Target Price at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.