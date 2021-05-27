Cancel
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Flowers Foods, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLO)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

