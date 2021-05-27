BRP (DOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.