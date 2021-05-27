Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, AL

Harry James 'Jim' Jenkins

Times Daily
 13 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE — Harry James “Jim” Jenkins, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. When Jim was growing up, his dad, Harry served in the military. This allowed Jim to be able to travel and to attend school in many different places including Malta, Sicily, and Bermuda. When grown, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the Army National Guard. He attended college at Kettering College of Medical Arts and worked as a Physician Assistant. He worked with Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Search & Rescue, and as a Reserve Police Officer for 29 years in San Bernardino, CA. He was able to travel with the National Disaster Response Team to Ground Zero to help in the search and rescue efforts of 911.

www.timesdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, AL
Russellville, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry James
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jim Keller#Helen Keller Hospital#The U S Marine Corp#The Army National Guard#Civil Air Patrol#Search Rescue#Brother Matthew Sandvik#Wife#Spry Memorial Chapel#Franklin Memory Gardens#Officer#School#Burial#Bermuda#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The New York Times

‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.

WASHINGTON — Top federal intelligence agencies failed to adequately warn law enforcement officials before the Jan. 6 riot that pro-Trump extremists were threatening violence, including plans to “storm the Capitol,” infiltrate its tunnel system and “bring guns,” according to a new report by two Senate committees that outlines large-scale failures that contributed to the deadly assault.