RUSSELLVILLE — Harry James “Jim” Jenkins, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital. When Jim was growing up, his dad, Harry served in the military. This allowed Jim to be able to travel and to attend school in many different places including Malta, Sicily, and Bermuda. When grown, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the Army National Guard. He attended college at Kettering College of Medical Arts and worked as a Physician Assistant. He worked with Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Search & Rescue, and as a Reserve Police Officer for 29 years in San Bernardino, CA. He was able to travel with the National Disaster Response Team to Ground Zero to help in the search and rescue efforts of 911.