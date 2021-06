Outfielder Kevin Pillar continued to plague the Chicago Cubs as he homered and had 2 RBI in the New York Mets 6-3 win at Citi-Field Wednesday night. Dominic Smith also homered and drove in 2 as the Mets won their third straight in the four game series. The loss drops the Cubs to 38-30 as they try to salvage the series finale Thursday night. Pitching for the Cubs will be Kyle Hendricks (8-4) for the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (6-4) for the Mets. You can catch the action on Lite 103 WAKO FM beginning with the pregame show at 5:35 p.m. CDT and the first pitch at 6:10.