Drive-in movies are back, and so is the “Back to the Future” franchise. It’s been 371 days since an audience seated in 230 cars at Tucker Farms saw Doc and Marty fly off toward the date Oct. 21, 2015, at the end of “Back to the Future” (1985). On Friday, they’ll be able to catch up with the time-traveling duo in the sequel “Back to the Future II” (1989) which will be screened at Tucker Farms at 8:30 p.m.