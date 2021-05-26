Dolphins' Preston Williams: Puts forth practice

Release your defensive backs at your own risk, teams of the NFL. Because if you’re not careful, the Miami Dolphins will be quick to swoop in and pluck them off the waiver wire — as the team has done this week with their claiming of 2021 undrafted free agent rookie cornerback Trill Williams of Syracuse. Williams, a 6-foot-2 defensive back with ample length and versatility, was a surprise undrafted prospect whose draft stock appears to have been hurt by his medical profile. Williams originally signed with the Saints after the 2021 NFL Draft, but when the team cut him for a failed physical, the Dolphins were quick to pounce, adding him to their deep collection of defensive backs.