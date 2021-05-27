Enjoy whole grains, even on a gluten-free diet

Summer is upon us and BBQ season is in full swing! With pandemic protocols lifting, hosting a large cook-out is finally a possibility again. Since we haven’t been able to see many friends and family in a while, it’s nice to make as many of them feel as included and welcomed as possible. While most people with Celiac Disease or a gluten intolerance are used to toting along their own food options, here is a guide on how to surprise your guest and make them feel safe and a part of the day!