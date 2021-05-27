Enjoy whole grains, even on a gluten-free diet
People adhere to gluten-free diets for various reasons. Individuals with Celiac disease have to avoid gluten because they have a form of gluten intolerance that results in severe gastrointestinal distress if they consume it. However, others avoid gluten, which is a protein found in all kinds of wheat, including barley, rye, triticale, rye, and wheat hybrids, because they're simply allergic to wheat. Some have intolerances that are not exactly allergies or Celiac disease, but can make it difficult to digest gluten.www.timesdaily.com