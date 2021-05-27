Juwai IQI Appoints Anis Anwar as VP of Strategic Alliances for Middle East and North Africa

The reigning CNB 2021 Car of the Year is the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV. The annual TBEN awards are the most credible accolades in the Indian automotive industry. It is our flagship property which rewards the best people and the best products in the Indian automotive industry. And now, the program’s ‘Car of the Year 2021’ has landed the top ten most visible global auto awards list in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa regions combined. The World Car Awards, China Car of the Year and European Car of the Year occupy the first three places, in that order. That’s according to an annual study conducted by Cision Insights that examines the share of voice for such events and properties. The report is compiled by examining the performance of automotive rewards programs around the world in major global publications. This covers print, television, online media and major opinion media in all global markets, analyzed between May 16, 2020 and May 15, 2021. The study includes coverage by over a thousand media in total, ranging from hard news to pure automotive and lifestyle.