H.S. Girls track: Five local girls eye medals at state meet

The Orofino Junior High 7th-8th Grade Girls track team finished up their 2021 by placing 1st out of 35 teams/unattached in the 7th-8th Grade girls division of the YMCA middle school invitational track meet held at Centennial High School track in Boise, Idaho on June 5, 2021. The girls had 11 personal performance best in helping the team to 1st place. Orofino qualified 6 girl athletes that chose to participate in this 7th-8th meet and they were Daizy Nelson, Coli Nazari, Reagan Kessinger, Destiny Stifanick-Galo, Ava Goetz, and Holly Hill. They were able to win 7 medals. This meet required that you have qualifying marks/times to be able to participate in the meet. Special thanks go out to all the family and friends who traveled to Boise to support all the athletes in this special year ending track meet.