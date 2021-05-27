Cancel
Sports

H.S. Girls track: Five local girls eye medals at state meet

By CHUCK SOUDERS FOR THE NEWS-ITEM
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs sophomores, Mount Carmel’s Lauren Shedleski and Southern Columbia’s Karly Renn just missed earning medals at the 2019 PIAA state track and field championships and, like every other competitor this year, both will be champing at the bit this season following the non-season of 2020 due to COVID-19. Shedleski finished...

