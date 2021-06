If you listen to the dribble that comes out of the mainstream media sometimes, you need to be checked out. The latest is Brian Flores on the hot seat. The Miami Dolphins made Brian Flores a head coach for the first time in 2019. They gave him a fully guaranteed five-year contract and last year, he led his team to ten wins and narrowly missed the playoffs but that hasn’t stopped one media guy from saying that Flores is on the hot seat.