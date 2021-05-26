Sanitation Important Management Tool

I was visiting my dad this past week. Since he is now 94, he asked me to check the irrigation clock at his south Florida home to see if the cycle days and times would accommodate the summer temperatures. Over the years, we have had many discussions about this topic as his home locations have ranged from climatic hardiness Zone 5 to Zone 10, from clay soils to sandy. How much water a plant requires depends on the plant, the soil texture (the proportion of sand, silt and clay-sized particles that make up the mineral fraction of the soil), soil structure (the arrangement of the solid parts of the soil and the pore spaces located between them), the amount of rainfall, the temperature extremes and the slope of the land. However, there does exist common methodology for irrigation practices.