Sanitation Important Management Tool

VSC NEWS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be the end of the season for many South Florida vegetable and specialty crop producers, but preparations should already be made for the upcoming fall season. According to the South Florida Pest and Disease Hotline, field sanitation is one of the most important management tools that producers utilize. It’s essential that growers clean up crop residues after harvest. Proper sanitation will protect fields from serving as hosts for many vegetable pests and diseases.

vscnews.com
