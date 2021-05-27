Cancel
Video Games

Square Enix announces Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate and it's getting a simultaneous worldwide release

By CJ Andriessen
Destructoid
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee Nintendo, this is how you celebrate a franchise's 35th anniversary. Square Enix hosted a live stream earlier this evening to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Dragon Quest franchise, and buddy, it did not disappoint. Six games and updates were announced during the stream, including the confirmation of the next entry in the mainline series. Below, I have wrapped up everything announced in the stream.

