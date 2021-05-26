Cancel
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2021

By Bradly Shankar
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox has revealed the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in June. The King’s Bird (regularly $25.99 CAD) — Available June 1st to 30th (Xbox One) Shadows: Awakening (regularly $38.99) — Available June 16th to July 15th (Xbox One) NeoGeo Battle...

