Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2021

Make your gold mining dream come true - start with few spare bucks and work your way up to becoming a millionaire! Gold Rush: The Game is a gold mining simulator based on the smash-hit Discovery Channel series. Sit behind the wheel of multiple vehicles such as excavator, drill, front-end loader, bulldozer, and others. The whole gold mining operation depends on your steering skills! Experience the challenging life of a chief mechanic. Various parts of machines can break when least expected and cost you big time. Keep improving your gold mining business. Start with a simple bucket and hog pan, lease your first claim, and upgrade it to the next tiers as you begin to dig gold. Admire highly detailed vehicles and gold mining machines. Purchase new and more efficient wash plant parts to increase your earnings. Explore a big, detailed world with four unique gold mining claims with fully deformable terrain. Each fragment of the world contains a background story you can discover in your spare time. Let's get digging!