Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has been announced

For all of you avid Sonic Fans out there, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, has just been announced during the recent Sonic Central. Having first released all the way back in 2010 for the Wii, and with another version of it being on the DS, it has been over a decade since the game first hit storefronts. This time around however you can look forward to playing it on pretty much whatever you want to because it is not a Nintendo console exclusive this time around. That’s right, this version of Sonic Colors is going to be available on pretty much every major platform there currently is, at the current moment though PC players may be limited to the Epic Games Store for the time being. But beyond that small limitation, there are no limits this time around. Alongside this announcement, we also got a trailer that takes a look at this new remaster and even reveals a few new details about it.