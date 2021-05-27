Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has been announced

My Nintendo News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special has been in the process of airing as of this article’s writing, and there has been a game announced that may have gotten your attention. Not only is an old Dragon Quest game getting remade, but the remake is not being done in a way you may have expected.

mynintendonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Quest Iii#Release Date#The Nintendo Switch#Remake#Consoles#The Game#Pic#Specific Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dragon Quest Treasures will star Erik from Dragon Quest XI

One of the six titles announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Broadcast starred a number of familiar faces. Dragon Quest XI ‘s Erik and his sister Mia will be the stars of this Dragon Quest Treasures. In the game, they will both play as children. It will also be released simultaneously worldwide. However, there is no release window for it yet.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dragon Quest 11 Has Shipped 6.5 Million Copies Worldwide

Dragon Quest fans have been treated to a whole host of exciting new announcements to celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary. From Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate to an HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 built on the Octopath Traveler engine to a treasure hunting RPG spinoff Dragon Quest Treasures, we recently got plenty of new reveals to feast our eyes on. At the same time, Square Enix have also provided the updated sales figures for Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Top 5 Announcements We Want To See During The Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Presentation

Dragon Quest has really gained foothold in the West over the last decade, after previously being mostly a Japanese series with a few successful games elsewhere only. Games like Dragon Quest XI and the Dragon Quest Builders series really helped to elevate the series and introduce it to a lot more people across multiple platforms. Similar to the Yakuza series, Dragon Quest just keeps getting bigger and that can be seen with the announcement of the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary stream that is being held later tonight.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Dragon Quest Treasures Announced for Some Systems at Some Date in Trailer

Dragon Quest Treasures has been announced during the Dragon Quest live stream tonight. The trailer featured Eric and his sister Mai from Dragon Quest XI. This is a brand new title in the Dragon Quest franchise while keeping the familiar look of the series. The trailer shows Eric using monsters to explore the world and solve puzzles to open treasures.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

A gorgeous Dragon Quest 3 remake is releasing worldwide

A gorgeous HD-2D remake of the third Dragon Quest game has been revealed, but what are the Dragon Quest 3 Remake platforms? As part of the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream celebration, Square Enix announced a Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake with a gorgeous art style reminiscent of Octopath Traveler, with plans for a worldwide release. But will there be a DQ3 Remake PS5, PC, or Switch version?
Video GamesTouchArcade

Puzzle Game ‘Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi’ Announced for iOS and Android at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special Event

A few hours ago, Square Enix hosted the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special stream to celebrate all things Dragon Quest. There were six game announcements and one of them is a puzzler for iOS and Android in the form of Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi. Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi features classic Dragon Quest characters and monsters depicted as erasers. The first trailer for the game doesn’t really show much of the game itself but as usual, the art is very charming. Hopefully they release actual erasers with these designs in Japan as well leading up to the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi release. Watch the Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi reveal trailer below:
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

The wait is finally over. Atlus has released Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch. You can get a glimpse of the game in the following trailer (note that it is rated M):. If you have yet to play the game, here’s what to expect from Shin...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Square Enix reveals Dragon Quest spin-off Dragon Quest Treasures

Square Enix has announced a new Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest Treasures which looks likely to be a Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 title. The JRPG stars Erik and Mia, who featured in the last mainline Dragon Quest game, Dragon Quest XI S for the Nintendo Switch system. The game focusses on younger versions of the two characters and focusses on “Erik and Mia’s childhood,” and “treasure hunting.” Platforms for Dragon Quest Treasures have yet to be announced, but the team is planning for a worldwide release.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Dragon Quest Creator Teases Possible HD-2D Remakes Of The First Two Games

Sonic wasn't the only video game veteran in the spotlight yesterday. As you might recall, Square Enix held a special 35th Anniversary Livestream for the Dragon Quest series. One of the standout announcements was the reveal of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Masaaki Hayasaka is the producer of this remake (running on Unreal Engine 4) and has previously worked on games such as Octopath Traveler - which this game obviously looks strikingly similar to.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

A Brief History of Dragon Quest

Among the Marios and Zeldas celebrating their franchise's 35th anniversary lies the equally time-honored, yet not as celebrated in the West, Dragon Quest. Fabled for its fantasy setting, slimes, and traditional turn-based combat, Dragon Quest has been a source of inspiration for many video-game franchises, namely Pokemon, Mother, and Final Fantasy to list a few.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Dragon Quest XII: Are Changes Needed?

Whilst the RPG landscape has undergone countless changes over the years Dragon Quest has stayed just about the same. The throwback feel has largely been celebrated by fans. Yet it has also limited the appeal to newer players. Despite critical acclaim, the battle system and whimsical tone have prevented many players (in the west) from getting into the series. All signs point towards this undergoing major changes in Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. So what do we know about the upcoming changes and will they be for the better?
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate has been Announced

For all of you avid Sonic Fans out there, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, has just been announced during the recent Sonic Central. Having first released all the way back in 2010 for the Wii, and with another version of it being on the DS, it has been over a decade since the game first hit storefronts. This time around however you can look forward to playing it on pretty much whatever you want to because it is not a Nintendo console exclusive this time around. That’s right, this version of Sonic Colors is going to be available on pretty much every major platform there currently is, at the current moment though PC players may be limited to the Epic Games Store for the time being. But beyond that small limitation, there are no limits this time around. Alongside this announcement, we also got a trailer that takes a look at this new remaster and even reveals a few new details about it.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.