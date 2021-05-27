Cancel
Dragon Quest XII – The Flames of Fate is currently in development

By ssf1991
My Nintendo News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special has dropped an unsurprising, but major, reveal. Dragon Quest XII – The Flames of Fate has been announced, and it is currently in development. Series creator Yuji Horii is describing it as “Dragon Quest for adults” that “will feature dark, mature content, and force players to make various choices and decide their way of life”. The battle system is also going to have some changes,

Yuji Horii
