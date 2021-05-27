Cancel
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai gets new screenshots

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream event, Square Enix revealed a quick update on action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai. Four new screenshots of the game were shared, along with a short message from the producer Ryutaro Ichimura. No new details can be shared on the title, but Ichimura states the team is working hard to make a high-quality game and to look forward to more information.

www.rpgsite.net
