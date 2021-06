The iPad Pro 2020 is a powerful tablet with the capability to effortlessly run even demanding apps, and it’s also an excellent device on which to play media, thanks to its impressive display and speakers. Unless you find it at a discount the professional tablet may be too far outpaced by its successor, the iPad Pro 2021 and its desktop computer-level M1 chipset; but if you’re just looking for a powerful tablet and don’t need the best of the best, wait for a good deal to make this top-performing slate better value.