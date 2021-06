There cannot be many adults in the UK who are unaware of the importance of social care. Whether they have encountered the issue through personal experience of supporting friends or relatives, or on the news, most will also recognise that meeting the needs of the growing number of people who cannot take care of themselves is a serious challenge. What fewer may notice is that the most common framing of the care issue, as primarily linked to ageing, longer life expectancy and rising numbers of people with dementia, is partly misleading.