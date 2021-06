Fetch Rewards has partnered with Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, the company announced recently. “Expanding our business model to include retail partners is the next step in the evolution of Fetch Rewards as we work to maximize the value and savings we deliver for our shoppers,” Fetch Rewards Chief Growth Officer Jason Marker said in a statement. “Albertsons Companies is an outstanding grocer, and we are so excited to be working with them to provide shoppers with even more ways to get rewarded for their purchases.”