SEATTLE — A second Seattle mayoral candidate says the current office holder should seek an immediate resolution to an impasse over a homeless encampment on school grounds. The encampment of about 40 tents is just below Broadview Thomson K-8 school, and on Seattle Public Schools (SPS) property. The city and school district have been at odds on how to best address the situation, which has frustrated Bitter Lake residents, park goers, parents, and teachers.