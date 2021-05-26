Letter: Home of the Brave?

How much of a coward do you have to be to attack a frail, elderly American who you think is of Asian descent who probably never has been to China? How much of a coward do you have to be to tell the American people that the new virus is nothing but the flu and will “like a miracle” soon go away, even when you know it is deadly and have said so on tape? How much of a coward do you have to be to lie that you lost the election because you are afraid of being a “looser”? Do we need to revise the last line of our national anthem, “home of the brave”? I hope not.