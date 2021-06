Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) signed a bill into law on Monday that will improve voting access across Colorado. The legislation, which was written based on recommendations from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as numerous other voting rights advocates, allows Coloradans without a driver’s license to register to vote using the last four digits of their social security number, as well as ensuring that voters in line at a dropbox at 7 p.m. on Election Day are allowed to drop off their ballots.