The Australian team led by Aaron Finch will face the West Indies in a limited series next month.© Instagram. Australian skipper Aaron Finch has said performances in the upcoming West Indies and Bangladesh series will play a key role for some players considering taking a spot on the squad for the T20 World Cup. The Australian team will face the West Indies in five T20Is and three ODIs starting on July 10 before traveling to Asia for a five-game T20I series in August. The likes of David Warner and Pat Cummins were rested while Steve Smith was ruled out due to an elbow injury.