358 Willena Cr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38801

Let us set the scene for you. You're looking for things to do in Tupelo, MS, on a weekend getaway. We're going to assume that you're an Elvis fan, or at least Elvis curious. Perhaps you listened to Mojo Nixon just a little too much and believe that Elvis is everywhere, which is particularly true in Tupelo. So here's what we're going to do. We'll run you through a weekend trip to Tupelo with as many bad Elvis references as possible. Thank you, thank you very much.