Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Juwai IQI Appoints Anis Anwar as VP of Strategic Alliances for Middle East and North Africa

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Juwai IQI has appointed Dubai-based Anis Anwar as Vice President of Strategic Alliances for the Middle East and North Africa. Anwar joins Juwai IQI after more than 20 years in the banking sector, where he successfully built a web of relationships with high-net-worth individuals and corporate customers across the region.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#North Africa#Vp Of Strategic Alliances#Prweb#Emirates Nbd#Uae#National Bank Of Fujairah#United Arab Bank#Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Place
Dubai
Country
Portugal
Country
Singapore
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
Businessmacaubusiness.com

European bank chief eyes transition as world recovers

Odile Renaud-Basso, the first female president at Europe’s development bank, hopes to restore the EBRD’s green investment targets while addressing workplace equality as Covid-hit economies recover. Before presiding over her first EBRD annual meeting this week, in an interview with AFP, Renaud-Basso also highlighted the rapid workplace digitalisation that is...
Marketsbostonnews.net

UAE Cigarette Lighter Market to be Driven by Growth of the Middle East and Africa Cigarette lighter industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'UAE Cigarette Lighter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the UAE cigarette lighter market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, material, refillability type, and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Marketswearebreakingnews.com

Regions Covered By The Kidney Medicine Market- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East And Africa | Complete Analytical Report Of The Kidney Medicine Market For 2021-2030

Kidney Medicine Market Size, Share In 2021 By Development, Trend, Key Player Analysis, Price, Supply And Demand, Emerging Opportunities, End User Analysis, Industry Potential, Comprehensive Research Study 2021. Half a year into one of the most challenging years in the history of the Kidney Medicine market, simple clarity has become...
Trafficmacaubusiness.com

Fledgling UAE rail network step towards bridging the Gulf

In the desert emirate of Abu Dhabi, Ibrahim al-Hammadi inspects a freight train on the UAE’s first railway line. He climbs aboard the locomotive, does a final systems check and then it’s full steam ahead. Hammadi is the first Emirati to become a train driver — in a country which...
Industryonpblog.com

Middle East And Africa Iron Ore Pellets Market || How Market has evolved in Recent Years and What Will Be the Upcoming Trends? –Explored by

Current Industry Research Report Titled on Global Middle East And Africa Iron Ore Pellets Market & Growth, Segements by Type,Application and Geography & Growth ,Trends and Forecast Years. The Report studies the latest industry trends, Middle East And Africa Iron Ore Pellets market development aspects, market gains and industry scenario...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Tropos Technologies Expands Strategic Alliance With BIB Technologies

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Tropos Technologies (“Tropos”), leading supplier of eLSVs (electric low speed vehicles) has announced today the expansion of its strategic alliance with BIB Technologies, Inc. As part of the expansion, the companies will collaborate to deploy 3,000 specialized Automato mobile IoT food locker vehicles over the next three years.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Sophos Awards Partners in the Middle East and Africa for Out… | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

(MENAFN – OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE – 22 June, 2021 – Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced the winners of its 2021 Middle East and Africa Partner Awards during the virtual Sophos MEA Partner Awards 2021 on June 2, 2021. Sophos recognized the winning partners for their business commitment and success over the last fiscal year.
Businessgolfbusinessnews.com

Germinal appoints new sales representative for Scotland and North East England

Germinal has recruited Stuart Tait as its new Amenity Technical Sales Representative for Scotland and the North East of England. Based from his home in East Lothian, Stuart will provide technical sales support to Germinal’s customers throughout Scotland and North East England, and will be responsible for promoting the company’s popular range of Grade-A sports and amenity grass seed mixtures to golf course greenkeepers, turf growers, sports groundsmen and landscapers.
Businessmartechseries.com

UserTesting Appoints Regional VP for Northern Europe

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, has announced the appointment of Scott Manson, formerly of McAfee and Cisco, as the Regional Vice President for Northern Europe. “Scott has a strong pedigree in sales and leadership, and we are excited to have him join our team to help UserTesting...
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

Bentley Appoints Richard Leopold as Regional Director for UK, Middle East, Africa and India

Richard Leopold replaces Sarah Simpson who leaves Bentley to join Porsche GB as CEO. Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Richard Leopold as Regional Director for UK, Middle East, Africa and India, effective September 3, 2021. Leopold replaces Sarah Simpson who is leaving the company for join Porsche GB as CEO. Sarah Simpson has worked for the Volkswagen Group for over 20 years, including the last decade at Bentley Motors. Prior to that, Leopold served as Director of Global Sales and Network for Bentley’s sales planning, operations and retailer development around the world.
IndustryThe media Line.org

WLGC: The localization industry in the Middle East

Wed, Jun 23, 2021 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) Join us in celebrating the professional enriching journey of Nour Al Hassan, CEO, Tarjama. In our fireside chat with Nour we will explore the intricacies of who she is, how she set up her successful venture, what is close to her heart and learn how to decipher the culture of the Middle East.
Softwareaithority.com

Pathlock and BR1GHT Partner to Deliver World Class Zero Trust and Continuous Controls Monitoring Solutions in Europe, Middle-East and Africa

Pathlock (formerly known as Greenlight Technologies) and BR1GHT have partnered to deliver expert solutions on Zero Trust and Continuous Controls Monitoring. This collaboration enables BR1GHT to provide implementation services, project management and product expertise to Pathlock customers within Europe, Middle-East and Africa. “We are pleased to announce that we are...
Industryminernews.io

-Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Recent Developments, and Business Opportunity- This Report added by InForGrowth provides crucial information related to the valuation of the industry and offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. This research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of key segmentation by the products and applications. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top players.Key Highlights of the Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Market Research Report:
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

TBEN Awards Top Ten Automotive Awards in Asia, Middle East and South Africa

The reigning CNB 2021 Car of the Year is the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV. The annual TBEN awards are the most credible accolades in the Indian automotive industry. It is our flagship property which rewards the best people and the best products in the Indian automotive industry. And now, the program’s ‘Car of the Year 2021’ has landed the top ten most visible global auto awards list in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa regions combined. The World Car Awards, China Car of the Year and European Car of the Year occupy the first three places, in that order. That’s according to an annual study conducted by Cision Insights that examines the share of voice for such events and properties. The report is compiled by examining the performance of automotive rewards programs around the world in major global publications. This covers print, television, online media and major opinion media in all global markets, analyzed between May 16, 2020 and May 15, 2021. The study includes coverage by over a thousand media in total, ranging from hard news to pure automotive and lifestyle.