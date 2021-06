The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be without James Harden for Game 2 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, perhaps longer. Playing only 43 seconds in the Brooklyn Nets‘ Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden left the game early following a Steve Nash timeout. Since then, it has been revealed to be a reaggravation of the same right hamstring injury that plagued Harden throughout the regular season; an injury that was the root cause of 21 missed games during an already shortened 72 game-campaign.