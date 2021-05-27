Cancel
Alameda County, CA

Housing market over the Altamont in high demand as median home prices spike

By Bay City News Service
Pleasanton Weekly
 13 days ago

As the demand for housing grows greater and as more families move out of the Bay Area and into the more affordable San Joaquin Valley, median home prices in neighboring San Joaquin County -- the next stop just east of the Altamont Pass -- are skyrocketing, according to local realtors.

www.pleasantonweekly.com
San Mateo, CASilicon Valley

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
Alameda County, CAEast Bay Times

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
Stanford, CAEast Bay Times

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state — and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

There’s an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region’s counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont facing affordable housing challenge

An increase in housing unit development requirements from the state is prompting the city of Belmont to plan for the significant challenge in its housing element update. “There’s no other crisis like the shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area, and the Peninsula in particular,” Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said.
California StateBayInsider

California's K-12 enrollment drops by 160K students

OAKLAND, Calif. - Statewide enrollment numbers for K-12 public schools for the 2020-21 school year dropped nearly 3 percent, or 160,000 students, compared to the year before, according to the Public Policy Institute of California in a report released Friday. The figures were similar for Bay Area counties, which had...
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

$1.2M TRACT HOME ARIVES IN SJ COUNTY

Mountain House, when it comes to the price of tract resale homes, is the bellwether for San Joaquin County. As of Friday there were 14 pending sales of pre-existing homes with contracts in excess of $1 million. The most expensive tract resale home in Mountain House is in escrow for...
Newark, CAEast Bay Times

Newark: More than 200 homes planned for auto wrecking yard site

NEWARK — Plans are in the works to demolish a car wrecking yard that backs up to a flood control channel and replace it with more than 200 homes, according to city documents. Integral Communities, a Newport Beach-based developer, has submitted plans to Newark that call for the demolishing of...