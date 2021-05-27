Rep. White reappointed to crime council

CDR Merle Smith, Jr was a swirl of firsts. He was the first black to be admitted into the Coast Guard Academy in 1962, and the first one to graduate in 1966. He was the first black commander of a Coast Guard cutter in the Vietnam War, where he earned a Bronze Star. He served 23 years of regular and reserve active duty. The odd thing is, the Coast Guard Academy didn’t know they had a black cadet at the time. He died on June 16 of complications from Covid and Parkinson’s.