Rep. White reappointed to crime council

By Jacob Dick
Beaumont Enterprise
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRep. James White, R-Hillister, has been reappointed to the Texas Crime Victim’s Institute Advisory Council. White will serve for a term set to expire Jan. 31, 2023. The council is charged with conducting an in-depth analysis of the impact of crime on victims, close relatives of deceased victims, guardians of victims and society. White is the state representative of District 19 and chair of the Texas House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety. Previously, he served as a high school teacher in Woodville.

