Saltillo, MS

159 Co Rd 445, Saltillo, Mississippi 38866

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a 3 bedroom/2b bath custom-built home on 4.2 acres in the Saltillo school district? Look no further! This home has a spacious and open floor plan with tall ceilings and a great living space. The beautiful eat-in kitchen with views of the land is made for entertaining or a quiet cup of coffee.The master suite is a large room with wood floors and a lovely master bath. The majority of the 4.2 acres is fenced in and features a barn, small pond, and extra garage. All info subject to verification.

