Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recent College Graduates Can Save on Select New Volkswagen Vehicles

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 2021-05-27

Recent college grads that are looking for additional savings on a new Volkswagen do not have to travel far. Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Racine is offering a $500 bonus on select new Volkswagen vehicles through the VW College Grad Bonus program. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the dealership to learn more about this program.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Graduates#Vehicles#Canadian College#Credit History#Vw#Volkswagen Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsCNET

The new Volkswagen T7 Multivan is basically perfect

It's van time, y'all! Last week Volkswagen unveiled the T7 Multivan, the seventh generation of its van that started with the original Microbus in 1950, and it's awesome. The Multivan is the comfort- and people-focused version of VW's van series, with the commercial-focused Transporter and the incredible California camper models set to debut later this year.
Thousand Oaks, CAHouston Chronicle

Drivers Can Reserve the All-New Volkswagen ID.4 in Thousand Oaks, California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. There is no denying the fact that electric cars are indeed the future of the automotive industry. With several top manufacturers in the world working on the same project, Volkswagen has also come up with its brand new electric vehicle – the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. This new electric vehicle from Volkswagen is available in two trims: ID.4 1st Edition and ID.4 Pro. Customers can now reserve and schedule a test drive for the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 at Neftin Volkswagen in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Carsksl.com

Volkswagen's newest vehicle, the Taos, hits all the right marks

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Beginning with the Beetle of the brand's early years, Volkswagen has found decades of success in the compact segment of the market. With nameplates like Beetle, Rabbit, Jetta, Golf, and GTI, VW knows how to make compelling small vehicles. However, America's appetite for...
CarsStamford Advocate

Sunbit Selected by Volkswagen of America as the Preferred Buy Now, Pay Later Provider

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Sunbit, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, announced it has been selected by Volkswagen of America as the preferred partner of Volkswagen of America’s eConnect Flexible Payment Program. After evaluating several financing providers throughout 2020, Volkswagen of America endorsed Sunbit as its preferred partner in offering access to flexible payment plans to its service and maintenance customers. Volkswagen has 636 dealerships across the nation, with 1 in 4 already using Sunbit technology.
themissouritimes.com

New electric vehicle charging station funded through Volkswagen trust

Missouri’s first electric vehicle station funded through an environmental mitigation trust from Volkswagen was unveiled in Kingdom City Thursday. Operated by Callaway Electric Cooperative, the station is located at the FastLane Convenience Store in Kingdom City. The project was one of nine stations awarded funding through Missouri’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust in 2020. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Acting Director Dru Buntin touted the station as a victory for electric vehicle drivers in the state.
Businessconceptcarz.com

New Head of Fleet announced for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

• Rob Holdcroft appointed Head of Fleet, replacing Claire English. Milton Keynes: Following the announcement of a number of changes in senior leadership roles at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles last month, the brand is pleased to name its new Head of Fleet. Rob Holdcroft, currently National Sales Manager for the brand,...
Technologycisco.com

SAIC Volkswagen selects SD-Access to network its new EV plant

When the world’s largest car producer builds their factory in the world’s largest car market, they use the most modern technologies. They don’t produce yesterday’s carbon fueled cars and they certainly don’t depend on yesterday’s networking technology. So when Volkswagen, the world-wide leader in car manufacturing decided to build their...
CarsAutoExpress

New Volkswagen Caddy California 2021 review

If you want a car for the week and somewhere to stay for weekends away all rolled into one package, the Caddy California is a strong proposition that doesn’t have many rivals. The kitchen is limited, sure, but it serves up the basics with a well-thought-out design. That the Caddy doesn’t look like a camper from outside, or feel like one from behind the wheel, appeals too. Volkswagen’s media system still frustrates, but it’s one of few things that could be better.
Businessdnyuz.com

Volkswagen plans to stop selling combustion engine vehicles in Europe by 2035

Volkswagen plans to stop selling combustion engines in Europe by 2035, a board member told German newspaper Muenchner Merkur (via Reuters). Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen’s board member for sales, told the newspaper that the company would “exit the business with internal combustion engine cars in Europe between 2033 and 2035.” But, he added, it would take longer to stop selling combustion engines in the US and China— that will come “somewhate later,” he said— and in South America and Africa, where he said “it will take a good deal longer.”
Carssgcarmart.com

A Kombi at heart: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles reveals the all new Multivan

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has revealed the all new Multivan, featuring a fresh design, refreshed interior, improved connectivity, and for the first time, a plug-in hybrid option. Based on Volkswagen's MQB platform, the Multivan provides customers with up to seven seats and the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and safety for...
Buying Carsvolkswagen-newsroom.com

New dealership concept Volkswagen R

Powerful and self-confident – Volkswagen’s premium performance brand showcases itself at dealerships with an independent and expressive highlight presentation. Just in time to celebrate the delivery of the 250,000th R model in Switzerland, Volkswagen R is showcasing itself at dealerships with an exclusive product highlight presentation. Dark surfaces and high-quality details create a premium atmosphere and underscore the brand’s exclusive character.
Technologycollisionweek.com

Volkswagen Plans to Use New 3D printing Process in Vehicle Production

Volkswagen is pressing ahead with the use of 3D printers in car production including components used in the A-pillar of the T-Roc convertible. For the first time, the newest process – known as binder jetting – is being used to manufacture components at the company’s main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. Whereas conventional 3D printing uses a laser to build a component layer by layer from metallic powder, the binder jetting process uses an adhesive. The resulting metallic component is then heated and shaped.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Dept. of Education launches new college savings mobile app

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families can now manage their children’s college education savings right from the palm of their hand. Wednesday the Michigan Department of Treasury announced the launch of READYSAVE 529, a new education savings mobile app available to Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) account owners. The app presents a convenient way to access information, track progress and make contributions.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicles and E-scooters Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Star Wheels Electronic, Volkswagen, Nissan

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electric Vehicles and E-scooters Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Vehicles and E-scooters market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Vehicles and E-scooters market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Small BusinessInvestmentNews

State IRA programs ignite a new market for small 401(k) providers

Next week, businesses in California with at least 50 employees will have to offer retirement-savings accounts, whether in the form of the state-sponsored automatic IRA or a third-party option. That state mandate, like numerous others that have been implemented or passed by legislatures, is expanding retirement plan coverage. Still in...
CarsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Beware of bogus rental car schemes

The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say. The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
Credits & Loansjioforme.com

Free to provide a wide range of comprehensive financial services

Freecharge, a digital payment player, aims to offer a comprehensive set of financial products and will launch a number of products this year. Anvil has a neo-banking platform and a loan service for small businesses. “Our focus was on providing a complete suite of financial services, including payments, lending and...
Personal Financeibsintelligence.com

Walmart MoneyCard by Green Dot Bank now offered as Demand Deposit Accounts

With Walmart MoneyCard, account holders can access Green Dot Bank’s comprehensive digital banking platform similar to a traditional banking account, along with the ease and convenience of managing their finances either digitally or at Walmart’s locations or Green Dot’s retail distribution locations nationwide. “We are excited to work with Green...