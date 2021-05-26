newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amory, MS

60080 Fowlkes Road, Amory, Mississippi 38821

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION! This breathtaking property has lots of features, nestled on a hill side overlooking lake is just the beginning. The home is 4282 sqft sitting on 17.6 acres with beautiful pool outback. Along with this 5Bedroom-3.5Bath home is also a 2Story Guest House of 2600sqft. This property is secluded and is in the Hatley School District but only a few minutes to city limits of Amory. This property has endless possibilities for someone looking to escape to the country.

www.djournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Amory, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Hatley School District#Fowlkes Road#Home#Location#Beautiful Pool Outback#Endless Possibilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Frisco Park movie complementing sidewalk sale

AMORY – Families will have the opportunity to gather for a free movie in Frisco Park May 13, which follows chances to support local merchants. Amory Main Street and the Amory Parks and Recreation Department are partnering for the event, which is capped off with a screening of a baseball-centered favorite.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Bethel hosts Fritter Fix Weekend

AMORY – Bethel Apostolic Church’s apple fritters are one of the signature attractions to the Amory Railroad Festival every spring. The church hosted its own Fritter Fix Weekend on April 30 and May 1 since the festival is postponed until next year. Amory and surrounding communities converged en masses on...
wcbi.com

Theatre in Amory to host soft opening this weekend

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – After being closed for more than a year, the Elkin Theatre in Aberdeen will be back open this weekend. The owners are calling it a “soft opening” and plan to show classic films to attract audiences on the weekends throughout the month of May. The theatre...
Calhoun County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Eastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Union County in northeastern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cherokee to near Keownville to near Harmontown, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Water Valley, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont and Bruce. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory partnering with chamber for job fair

AMORY – Positions as much as $50 per hour are open with certain employers throughout Monroe County, and a job fair May 12 at Frisco Park will give potential employees opportunities to apply for them. The City of Amory and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce invite applicants to bring their...
wtva.com

One year later: It's showtime at Amory High School

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - After a year's delay, student actors in Amory are finally getting to perform in “Aladdin Jr.”. WTVA reporter Chelsea Brown spoke with student actors on Thursday, just hours before showtime. Performance of Aladdin Jr at Amory High School. Photo Date: May 6, 2021. Watch the interviews...