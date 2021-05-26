60080 Fowlkes Road, Amory, Mississippi 38821

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Eastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Union County in northeastern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 523 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cherokee to near Keownville to near Harmontown, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Water Valley, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Tombigbee State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont and Bruce. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH