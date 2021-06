Going into work isn’t always something you look forward to, but there’s one special day you’d never use a sick day for: bring-your-dog-to-work day. National Take Your Dog To Work Day falls on June 25, and many workplaces participate (and some have pet-friendly policies all year round). If you work in an office, warehouse, or another outside environment, you don’t get to enjoy the company of your four-legged co-workers the same way you would if you worked from home, so days like this are all the more special. If you have a particularly large dog, though, this concept isn’t so simple. Should you take your dog to work?