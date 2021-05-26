1546 Larkspur Pl., Tupelo, Mississippi 38801
Located in Tupelo's Springlake Subdivision, this 4br/4ba home is ideal for those looking for a 1 level home, with room to entertain. The split floor plan features a private master wing, with soaking tub, dual closets, tile shower and private access to back patio. A private guest room is complete with en-suite bath and walk-in closet just off the master bedroom. There's 2 additional bedrooms with bath, and home office just off the kitchen & keeping room. Another full bath off the keeping room with direct access to back patio! The main heart of the home is a grand family room with and formal dining with french doors opening to the back porch. All info subject to verification.www.djournal.com