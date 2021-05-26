newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

1546 Larkspur Pl., Tupelo, Mississippi 38801

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in Tupelo's Springlake Subdivision, this 4br/4ba home is ideal for those looking for a 1 level home, with room to entertain. The split floor plan features a private master wing, with soaking tub, dual closets, tile shower and private access to back patio. A private guest room is complete with en-suite bath and walk-in closet just off the master bedroom. There's 2 additional bedrooms with bath, and home office just off the kitchen & keeping room. Another full bath off the keeping room with direct access to back patio! The main heart of the home is a grand family room with and formal dining with french doors opening to the back porch. All info subject to verification.

www.djournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Tupelo, MS
Real Estate
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Home Office#Dining Room#French Doors#Patio#Kitchen#Bedroom#Bath#Tile Shower#Soaking Tub#Dual Closets#Master#Formal Dining#Private Access#1546 Larkspur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Mississippi Statetheoldhouselife.com

On 11 acres with a pool and a pond! Circa 1931 in Mississippi. $385,000

This is a lot of house for the money! Love the pool! This home was built in 1931. It is located on eleven acres in Tylertown, Mississippi. The home features a grand foyer, original hardwood floors, exposed beams, french doors, and crown molding. The property has a large back porch, patio, big in-ground pool and a pond with a bridge. Three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,830 square feet. $385,000.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

197 Page Dr., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Hurry and see this hard-to-find, affordable home on a dead end street! The den is spacious with vaulted ceilings and is open to kitchen. This quaint home has two spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the birds feed while swinging on the private covered back porch which overlooks woods. It is minutes from the Intersection of Hwy 9 N & Hwy 278 which makes it an ideal location to Oxford, Tupelo, & New Albany. Information is deemed correct but is subject to verification.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Larisa

6 Best Things to Do in Mississippi

It may not be your first choice when you are writing down stats you want to visit this summer but if you are looking for something different, you might want to consider a family holiday in Mississippi because the state has a lot to offer. Here are some of the best things you can do in Mississippi:
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

3205 Summerlin Dr., Belden, Mississippi 38826

Updated kitchen and bathrooms coupled with an immaculate yard and pool w/new liner is all you need to relax this summer! This 4bed/2bath home features a spacious master bedroom and bath, updates with attention to detail, and a large shop for hobbies all nestled in a quiet West Tupelo neighborhood. All info. subject to verification.
Booneville, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

| Newsmakers |

• Lori Tucker, the director of the Booneville Main Street Association, has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association board of directors. In addition to her directing the Booneville Main Street program, Tucker serves as Director of Tourism, Marketing and Community Development for the city of Booneville. Prior to...
Tupelo, MSwcbi.com

Tupelo Girl Sells Lemonade To Help St. Jude Patients

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo girl is raising money for kids battling cancer, by selling a refreshing drink especially popular in the spring and summertime. On a recent sunny weekend in Tupelo’s Joyner neighborhood, customers were lining up at Ellie’s Lemonade Stand, as six-year-old Ellie Fowler scooped up ice, and poured lemonade, for thirsty customers.
Tupelo, MScolemanconcierge.com

Things To Do In Tupelo Ms On An Elvis Inspired Weekend

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure. Let us set the scene for you. You’re looking for things to do in Tupelo, MS, on a weekend getaway. We’re going to assume that you’re an Elvis fan, or at least Elvis curious. Perhaps you listened to Mojo Nixon just a little too much and believe that Elvis is everywhere, which is particularly true in Tupelo. So here’s what we’re going to do. We’ll run you through a weekend trip to Tupelo with as many bad Elvis references as possible. Thank you, thank you very much.
Lee County, MSwtva.com

Road work on HWY 45 almost complete

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists driving along Highway 45 in Lee County have seen ongoing road work for many months. Project engineer Will Davis said crews have been working on a 23-mile stretch. When will the project be completed?. WTVA reporter Chelsea Brown spoke with Davis on Friday about the...
Baldwyn, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

COOK OF THE WEEK: Baldwyn woman cooks for crowd on Sundays

BALDWYN • When Teresa Gholston’s boys were teenagers, she never knew how many she might be feeding at her home in the Pratts community. “I felt like there was neon sign outside that said ‘Gholstons’ Dew Drop Inn,’ because they do drop in,” Gholston said. “We’d go to sleep on a Friday night and the next morning, I’d tell my husband to go count heads to see how many we had for breakfast. You just never knew who they were going to bring home.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Stroll Through An Eclectic Village From The Past At Oren Dunn City Museum In Mississippi

Mississippi is home to some great museums and Oren Dunn City Museum is one of them! A great visit for all ages, it boasts an array of interesting exhibits. But the must-see sights aren’t limited to the museum’s interior. Outside, there’s an eclectic village comprised of a hodge podge of historic buildings.   So, are […] The post Stroll Through An Eclectic Village From The Past At Oren Dunn City Museum In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.