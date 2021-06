Having been destroyed by fire once before, it is ironic that fire consumed the Just For Fun Roller Rink in McHenry during the evening of May 27. The building at 914 N. Front St. opened as a dance hall in the 1920s. Arson also was blamed for a 1931 fire that burned what was then the Fox Pavilion to the ground. Four unknown assailants torched the building and kidnapped the night watchman, whom they drove to Schiller Park before releasing him.