China opens espionage trial against Australian writer, blocks ambassador from attending
China put on trial an Australian writer and academic accused of espionage Thursday in a case that could damage already deteriorating relations between the two countries. Yang Hengjun, a novelist and former Chinese official who gave up his nationality and immigrated to Australia, was detained in early 2019 after taking a flight from New York to Guangzhou. He has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.www.washingtonpost.com