China

China opens espionage trial against Australian writer, blocks ambassador from attending

By Michael E. Miller
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina put on trial an Australian writer and academic accused of espionage Thursday in a case that could damage already deteriorating relations between the two countries. Yang Hengjun, a novelist and former Chinese official who gave up his nationality and immigrated to Australia, was detained in early 2019 after taking a flight from New York to Guangzhou. He has had no access to family and only limited contact with his lawyer, the Australian government has said.

