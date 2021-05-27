Cancel
Briscoe County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Hall by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Hall SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HALL AND NORTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Caprock Canyon State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Memphis, Caprock Canyon State Park, Brice and Lakeview.

alerts.weather.gov
